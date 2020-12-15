Saffron re-enters 90% LTV market with broker exclusives

"We have always offered the joint borrower sole proprietor product to first-time buyers as a specialist product, but we have been keen to get back into the 90% LTV market after this unprecedented year."

Saffron Building Society is re-entering the first-time buyer market with two limited new 90% LTV products, exclusively for brokers.

The 90% LTV two-year and five-year fixed rate products, 3.77% and 4.07% respectively, are available for broker clients from today via Saffron for Intermediaries. As an added incentive, both products also come with a free valuation offer.

Tony Hall, interim head of mortgage sales, commented: “It is great to be able to offer these two limited first-time buyer products out to the market. We have always offered the joint borrower sole proprietor product to first-time buyers as a specialist product, but we have been keen to get back into the 90% LTV market after this unprecedented year.

"It is worth bearing in mind - for clients who perhaps are struggling to raise the deposit - that both, as with all Saffron products, offer a gifted deposit option from a close family member. Perhaps a generous mum or dad might just give a deposit gift this Christmas?”