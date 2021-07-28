FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Saffron returns to 95% LTV lending

Rozi Jones
|
28th July 2021
Saffron Tony Hall
"We have been planning a return to 95% lending for some time and wanted to make sure we had the best possible products to come back to the market with."

Saffron for Intermediaries has launched two new 95% LTV first-time buyer mortgages.

The new products are Saffron's first return to 5% deposit lending since two products released for a limited time last year.

Products include a two-year fixed rate at 3.67% and a five-year fix at 3.87%, both with no arrangement fee and free valuation.

Saffron has also re-launched two 90% LTV first-time buyer products with improved rates. A two-year fixed rate is available at 3.57% and a five-year fix starts at 3.77%.

Tony Hall, head of mortgage sales at Saffron, commented: “We have been planning a return to 95% lending for some time and wanted to make sure we had the best possible products to come back to the market with.

"We are delighted not only to offer these great new products but also provide some additional benefits including no arrangement fee and free valuation too.

"Whilst building these new products, we have also taken the opportunity to review our existing 90% LTV products, and have – from today – reduced the rates to bring both the two-year and five-year products in line with the market position.”

