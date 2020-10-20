FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Sammon Mortgages boosts self-employed advice arm

Rozi Jones
|
20th October 2020
Vince Sammon Ladder Mortgages 2
"The decision for mortgage advisers to become self-employed has never been more attractive but it’s vital that they arm themselves with the right tools t"

London and Essex-based mortgage broker, Sammon Mortgages, has appointed Karen Nicholls as sales director for the self-employed advice arm of the business.

Karen has almost 20 years’ experience working within financial services and joins Sammon Mortgages from Cynergy Bank, where she was head of intermediary sales for four years. She has also held a variety of senior roles at Clydesdale Bank, National Australia Group and Barclays.

Sammon Mortgages is targeting the recruitment of up to 50 self-employed mortgage advisers over the next six months.

Vince Sammon, founder & CEO of Sammon Mortgages and Ladder, commented: “Karen’s appointment is fundamental in our ambitious growth plans and her extensive experience across the lending and intermediary marketplace will prove vital in taking the business to the next level. We offer a unique proposition which provides valuable timesaving tech solutions for our advisers and their customers, as well as an unrivalled commission split and support package.

“Sammon Mortgages is powered by the Ladder platform which is central in this entire journey as it delivers additional control and power to our advisers by arming them with a system which greatly reduces admin burdens and streamlines a variety of front and back-end processes. All of which allows them to concentrate on spending more time with new and existing clients and generating additional revenue.”

Karen Nicholls added: “The decision for mortgage advisers to become self-employed has never been more attractive but it’s vital that they arm themselves with the right tools to meet ever-changing client needs and make their sales, admin and compliance procedures more efficient and effective.

“The Ladder platform’s innovative customer portal and back-end processes is the envy of other firms and will prove a key draw in attracting new advisers to the business both on a sole trader or appointed representative basis. I am very excited about the opportunities being created throughout the intermediary market and looking forward to growing our self-employed arm in the coming weeks and months.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.