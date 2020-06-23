FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Santander increases higher-LTV rates

Over the past two weeks, a number of lenders have withdrawn or increased the rates on higher-LTV products due to high demand.

Santander is increasing its 85% LTV products by 0.05% and making reductions of up to 0.15% on selected remortgage rates at 60% and 75% LTV.

Available for purchase and remortgage, two-year fixed rates at 85% LTV now start at 1.69% with a £649 fee or 2.04% fee-free. Five-year fixed rates start from 2.04% with a fee and 2.20% with no fee.

On Santander's remortgage only range, two-year fixed rates at 60% LTV have reduced by 5bps to 1.29% with a £649 fee and by 10bps to 1.54% with no fee.

At 75% LTV, a two-year fixed rate with no fee has reduced by 0.15% to 1.74%.

Three-year fixed rate remortgage products have been cut by 0.10% and start from 1.60% at 60% LTV and 1.74% at 75% LTV, both fee-free.

Five-year fixed rates have seen reductions of up to 0.10% and are available from 1.44% at 60% LTV with a £649 fee or 1.64% fee-free, and at 1.79% up to 75% LTV with no fee.

