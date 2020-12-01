FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Santander launches new 85% LTV and fee-free products

Rozi Jones
|
1st December 2020
Santander has launched a new 85% LTV product alongside a new range of zero fee two and five-year fixed rates.

The 85% LTV two-year fixed rate is available at 2.84% with a £999 fee, for either purchase or remortgage.

The new zero fee range includes two-year fixed rates from 1.64% at 60% LTV for remortgage or 1.79% for purchase. At 75% LTV, two-year fixed rates start from 1.89% for remortgage and 2.19% for purchase. At 85% LTV, a two-year fix is available at 3.14% for purchase or remortgage.

Fee-free five-year products at 60% LTV start at 1.74% for remortgage and 1.93% for purchase. At 75% LTV, a five-year remortgage product starts at 2.09% and a purchase product is available at 2.24%.

