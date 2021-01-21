FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Santander launches new 90% first-time buyer exclusives

Self-employed applications will continue to be temporarily restricted to 60% LTV.

Rozi Jones
|
21st January 2021
santander

Santander has launched new 90% LTV first-time buyer exclusive products and reduced selected fixed rates by up to 0.25%.

New 90% LTV five-year fixed rates start at 3.60% with a £999 fee or 3.79% fee-free.

Santander is also launching new Help to Buy products with an extended nine month completion deadline.

New 60% LTV Help to Buy products include a 2.5-year fixed rate at 1.39% and a 5.5-year fixed rate at 1.83%, both with a £999 fee. At 75% LTV, a 2.5-year fixed rate starts at 1.87% with a £499 fee.

Selected existing Help to Buy rates will also see reductions of up to 0.25%. The largest reduction is to a 75% LTV five-year fixed rate which is now available at 1.84% with a £999 fee.

Other residential purchase and remortgage products between 75% and 85% LTV have been cut by 5bps.

Amongst the changes, charge end dates will roll on by one month to 2nd May and completion deadlines will roll on by one month to 5th June.

Santander confirmed that self-employed applications will continue to be temporarily restricted to 60% LTV.

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.