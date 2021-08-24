Santander launches new sub-1% deals amid rate reductions of up to 0.60%

Santander is reducing rates across its residential and buy-to-let mortgage ranges by up to 0.60% launching new sub-1% purchase and remortgage products.

Available from tomorrow, new purchase products include two-year fixed rates at 0.89% up to 60% LTV and 1.04% up to 75% LTV, while new five-year fixes start at 0.99% up to 60% LTV and 1.19% up to 75% LTV. All products come with a £999 fee and £250 cashback.

New intermediary exclusive remortgage products include three-year fixed rates at 0.93% up to 60% LTV and 1.11% at 75% LTV, both with a £999 fee.

Across Santander's existing residential range, rates have reduced by up to 60bps. The largest reduction is to a two-year fix at 90% LTV, reduced to 2.50% with no fee and £250 cashback. A five-year fixed rate at 90% LTV has also been reduced by 50bps to 2.99% with no fee and £250 cashback.

At 85% LTV, a two-year fix has reduced by 45bps to 2.19% and a 95% LTV product has reduced by 28bps to 3.40%, both with no fee and £250 cashback.

Two-year remortgage products at 70% LTV now start from 0.89% or 0.94% with £250 cashback.

Help to Buy products have been reduced by up to 0.45%, with the largest reduction to a 75% LTV two-year fixed rate, now available at 1.66% with no fee. A five-year fix at 75% LTV has also been cut by 35bps to 1.74%.

On its new build range, 2.5 year fixed rates at 85% LTV have been lowered by up to 0.45% and now start at 1.85% with a £999 fee or 2.19% fee-free, both with £250 cashback.

Buy-to-let rates have been reduced by up to 0.43%, with the largest cut to a two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV which is now available at 1.84% with no fee for purchase and remortgage. Other highlights include a 60% LTV two-year fix, reduced by 0.33% to 1.72% with no fee, while five-year fixes at 75% LTV have been reduced to 1.84% with a £999 fee or 2.11% fee-free.