Scottish Building Society hires head of intermediaries

Scottish Building Society has appointed Stephen Brown as its new head of intermediaries.

Stephen was one of the UK’s first online mortgage brokers and in the early 2000s moved on to become senior technical manager for moneyQuest which was Scotland’s largest mortgage broker at the time.

Most recently, Stephen worked in intermediary business development for Clydesdale Bank.

Stephen Brown said: “I am delighted to be joining The Scottish Building Society. Having spent nearly a decade as a mortgage broker myself, I feel that at my core I have an understanding of what brokers require and what they place value in. This is something that I will not lose sight of.”

Paul Denton, chief executive, added: “It’s great to welcome someone of Stephen’s calibre and experience to our top team. This is another demonstration of our commitment to provide unparalleled levels of expertise in customer service for a mortgage broking clients.”