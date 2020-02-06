FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Self-employed mortgage approval rates below retirees and adverse credit

Self-employed approval rates are up to 14% lower than other groups.

Rozi Jones
|
6th February 2020
declined mortgage application adviser business barrier
"The industry must work collaboratively to update its requirements and close this “mortgage access gap” to support the self-employed."

Self-employed borrowers are still struggling to get mortgage applications approved by lenders, according to research from online mortgage broker, Trussle.

Trussle's report shows that the self-employed make up 23% of all ‘specialist’ cases received by lenders, but approval rates are up to 14% lower than other groups.

Its figures show that approval rates for retirees (86%) and those with bad credit (89%) eclipse those for the self-employed (76%).

First-time buyers had the best approval rates overall at 90% and others borrowing at a high loan-to-value were accepted in 85% of cases.

28% of self-employed mortgage applicants and borrowers think considering future earning potential or projections would be fairer than considering past income and employment history and 26% think having a specific financial test for the self-employed would level the playing field.

Miles Robinson, head of mortgages at Trussle, commented: ”The government encourages entrepreneurship, but the mortgage industry is not keeping pace with how fast the self-employed sector is expanding. This group is being let down time and time again with a challenging and confusing mortgage journey, which is resulting in fewer mortgages being approved by lenders.

"Enough is enough. The industry must work collaboratively to update its requirements and close this “mortgage access gap” to support the self-employed."

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.