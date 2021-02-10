Service becomes bigger consideration for buy-to-let advisers

"Service has clearly been a key issue across the mortgage market of late and our research shows that it’s impacting adviser recommendations."

Service has become a bigger consideration for most buy-to-let advisers in the last six months, according to research by Pepper Money.

In a recent survey of advisers active in buy-to-let, Pepper Money found 82% said that service had become a bigger consideration in their product recommendations.

When asked what they considered to be the most important element of service for landlord customers, 50% said consistent underwriting, 26% said speed to offer, 12% said speed of decision and 8% said access to BDMs.

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “Service has clearly been a key issue across the mortgage market of late and our research shows that it’s impacting adviser recommendations. The most important element of service for landlord customers is consistent underwriting, followed by speed to offer and speed of decision.

“This shows that advisers and customers want certainty in this uncertain environment and so it is important to work with a lender that invests in underwriting expertise, commits to quick turnaround times and is transparent in publishing its service levels online. At Pepper Money we do all of these things, We understand what advisers need for their landlord customers and we work hard to deliver just that.”