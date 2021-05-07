Sesame appoints mortgage and later life propositions director

"I’m looking forward to helping the Group and its members to profit through the delivery of valuable new adviser services that enhance customer experience."

Sesame Bankhall Group has appointed Alex Beavis in the newly created role of mortgage and later life lending propositions director.

Alex joins from his current role as head of mortgage products at Skipton Building Society, where he has worked for eight years in a range of management roles.

Alex will be part of the Group’s newly formed propositions team, which will drive forward the development and growth of new services for advisers across the mortgage, protection, and wealth markets.

Alex will work alongside Emma Thomson, who joined SBG last month as head of protection and general insurance propositions. Both Alex and Emma will report into the Group’s new propositions director, who will be announced over the coming weeks.

Michele Golunska, CEO of Sesame Bankhall Group, said: “Our Group facilitated over £40 billion of mortgages last year, giving us a strong market position, however we aim to broaden our range of services and further expand our support. Our new propositions team will be key to this, by helping to develop the next generation of services for PMS Mortgage Club, Sesame, and Bankhall members. I’m delighted that Alex will be part of this important work. As an award-winning business leader, Alex has strong industry credentials and a proven track record in the development and delivery of innovative customer focussed mortgage products and propositions. Alex will be another welcome addition to our growing and talented team.”

Alex Beavis added: “Sesame Bankhall Group is a market-leading business, with a focus on investing further in a range of new innovative services for advisers. This includes expanding its reach in areas such as later life lending. It’s an exciting time and I’m looking forward to helping the Group and its members to profit through the delivery of valuable new adviser services that enhance customer experience.”