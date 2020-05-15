Shawbrook Bank resumes physical valuations

"This was always a really challenging point as we continued to support the market by keeping our doors open and lending and it’s fantastic news that our panel valuers are now back out there"

Shawbrook Bank has announced that it is recommencing physical valuations with immediate effect, following the newly defined safety procedures which allow valuers to return to work safely.

The lender had continued to support applications through desktop valuations, but can now return to supporting applications that fall outside of its AVM criteria, including cases for HMO properties and more complex asset types.

Shawbrook has outlined several new safety protocols that have been set out to ensure the safety of its customers, including occupants vacating the property before inspection, surveyors wearing the appropriate PPE and maintaining social distancing, as well as continuing to encourage the use of desktop valuations where appropriate.

Gavin Seaholme, head of property sales at Shawbrook Bank, said: “This was always a really challenging point as we continued to support the market by keeping our doors open and lending and it’s fantastic news that our panel valuers are now back out there doing what they do best.

"Our AVM and desktop capabilities was a great solution and will remain in place, but clearly there were times where this was not always viable. Now with the right safety protocols in place, the resumption of physical valuation inspections brings back some much-needed stability for our brokers and their clients.”