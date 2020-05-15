FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Shawbrook Bank resumes physical valuations

Shawbrook's AVM and desktop valuations will remain in place where appropriate.

Rozi Jones
|
15th May 2020
House sale sign sold
"This was always a really challenging point as we continued to support the market by keeping our doors open and lending and it’s fantastic news that our panel valuers are now back out there"

Shawbrook Bank has announced that it is recommencing physical valuations with immediate effect, following the newly defined safety procedures which allow valuers to return to work safely.

The lender had continued to support applications through desktop valuations, but can now return to supporting applications that fall outside of its AVM criteria, including cases for HMO properties and more complex asset types.

Shawbrook has outlined several new safety protocols that have been set out to ensure the safety of its customers, including occupants vacating the property before inspection, surveyors wearing the appropriate PPE and maintaining social distancing, as well as continuing to encourage the use of desktop valuations where appropriate.

Gavin Seaholme, head of property sales at Shawbrook Bank, said: “This was always a really challenging point as we continued to support the market by keeping our doors open and lending and it’s fantastic news that our panel valuers are now back out there doing what they do best.

"Our AVM and desktop capabilities was a great solution and will remain in place, but clearly there were times where this was not always viable. Now with the right safety protocols in place, the resumption of physical valuation inspections brings back some much-needed stability for our brokers and their clients.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.