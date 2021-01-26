Shawbrook cuts buy-to-let rates by up to 0.55%

"This is the first of many steps in our plan to evolve our offering this year, and one we hope is well-received by the broker market"

Shawbrook has reduced rates across its buy-to-let product range by up to 0.55%.

The most significant cuts have been made to its ‘Large HMO’ proposition for properties with seven or more occupants, with rates starting from 4.34%.

Gavin Seaholme, head of sales at Shawbrook’s Property Finance division, said: “This is the first of many steps in our plan to evolve our offering this year, and one we hope is well-received by the broker market as they seek specialist buy-to-let options for their clients.

“Following recent positive changes to our bridging product range, we’re pleased to be doing the same in the BTL and HMO arena, once again showing our commitment to the specialist market.”