Shawbrook opens up product switch portal to brokers

Shawbrook Bank has opened its 'My Shawbrook Portal' system to brokers.

My Shawbrook Portal launched last year and allows existing buy-to-let customers nearing the end of their mortgage term to quickly and easily submit a product switch application.

The self-service portal will now be accessible to its panel of professional broker partners, allowing them to submit applications on behalf of their clients within just 10 minutes.

Shawbrook says the decision will allow it to actively assist its brokers' retention activity, whilst supporting them with the same commissions.

Emma Cox, sales director for Shawbrook's property division, commented: “Opening this system up to allow our brokers partners to proactively switch on behalf of their clients has been on our radar for some time.

"It forms part of a wider strategy to build out the technology that supports our distribution, using smart systems to do the heavy lifting but keeping our expert teams very much involved where necessary.

"We are a relationship business and achieving the right balance between people and technology is something we are very much focused on moving forward.”