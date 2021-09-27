FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Shawbrook provides formal mortgage offer in three hours via new portal

Rozi Jones
|
27th September 2021
stopwatch stop pause clock time
"I am delighted to see our customers and brokers benefiting in this way already, and we have some more exciting improvements to announce soon."

Shawbrook Bank has worked with Watts Commercial Finance to provide formal mortgage offers to two customers within three working hours of receiving the applications using its new digital portal, MyShawbrook Buy-to-Let.

Both cases, in which speed was critical, received instant indicate mortgage offers, followed by successful automatic property valuations – two key benefits of the new application journey.

Upon receiving the full applications, the formal offers were issued in three working hours and the customers then made use of Shawbrook’s e-Signature technology, allowing them to quickly e-sign and return their offers within 15 minutes of receiving them.

Both cases qualified for Shawbrook’s new non-portfolio product, which launched last week. The offering, with a rate of 3.69%, has been designed to accompany the enhanced digital application process and supports non-portfolio customers who qualify and proceed with an AVM.

Emma Cox, sales director at Shawbrook, commented: “These cases demonstrate exactly the type of effortless and efficient journey we’re aiming for, and there will be plenty more examples of this over the coming weeks and months.

"We’ve made significant enhancements to our buy-to-let offering with the introduction of a slick new portal and a complementary new product, so I am delighted to see our customers and brokers benefiting in this way already, and we have some more exciting improvements to announce soon.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.