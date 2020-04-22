Shawbrook utilises desktop valuations and resumes lending in Scotland

"Building desktop commentary to support AVM applications seemed like a straightforward and elegant solution to cater for this short term situation"

Shawbrook has resumed its lending activity in Scotland after a temporary pause earlier this month due to the challenges presented by Covid-19.

The lender has also revised its approach in support of desktop valuations.

Shawbrook will continue to use AVMs to support the application process for single dwellings up to 75% LTV, but will now utilise desktop valuations for applications that may not meet AVM requirements.

Shawbrook has also issued documentation disclosing the full split of its approach to valuations across all application types, along with a detailed fee scale in support of its panel of professional broker partners.

Given the ongoing uncertainty, Shawbrook says having a set fee scale "manages any cost expectations on day one which provides additional comfort for both broker and client".

Gavin Seaholme, head of sales at Shawbrook, commented: “Valuation is such an important issue, regardless of whether or not we are facing unprecedented challenges such as Covid-19, and we have been focused on being the safe pair of hands that brokers need to support their clients in this area. Building desktop commentary to support AVM applications seemed like a straightforward and elegant solution to cater for this short term situation, and we were pleased to deliver this to market rapidly in support of our brokers.

“The key is allowing both AVMs and/ or desktop valuations in order to arrive at a completion. The fact that brokers can instruct the desktop day one and have the comfort of one set fee inclusive of the reinspection, is the level transparency we look to apply across the board.

“In terms of our stance around lending into Scotland, this was always something that was to be a temporary measure, and we are delighted to be able to support this region moving forward.”

Lucy Barrett from Shawbrook's broker partner, Vantage Finance, added: “Given the challenging environment we all face, it is hugely positive to see lenders like Shawbrook being proactive in the way they look to support. Their clarity of thought and subsequent approach to the critical issue of valuation makes a lot of sense, as helping clients navigate their way through an uncertain property market is paramount.

“The ability to carry out an AVM supported by a desktop valuation for more complex properties will not only assist with managing expectations, but will help to deliver a positive outcome for brokers and clients at a time when they need it more than ever.”