Mortgages

SimplyBiz adds CHL Mortgages to lender panel

Rozi Jones
|
5th July 2021
Ross Turrell CHL Mortgages
"This is a key addition to our distribution panel and yet another important step in CHL’s relaunch."

CHL Mortgages has extended its distribution through SimplyBiz Mortgages.

CHL Mortgages returned to lending in May this year and offers buy-to-let mortgage finance to landlords from first-timers to experienced portfolio players.

CHL will lend up to £1m per property with larger loans available upon referral, up to 75% LTV, with portfolio lending up to £2.5m rising to £5m after 12 months with no maximum portfolio limits in the background.

Ross Turrell, commercial director at CHL Mortgages, commented: “SimplyBiz Mortgages and CHL know each other well and it’s great to be back working with Martin and the excellent team. This is a key addition to our distribution panel and yet another important step in CHL’s relaunch.”

Makayla Everitt, head of SimplyBiz Mortgages, added: “The addition of CHL Mortgages will be welcome to those of our growing member base who want to support their clients across first-time, portfolio landlords and limited company loans. CHL’s focus on HMOs and MUFBs offers additional choice in a market that is experiencing significant growth, and therefore great interest, amongst our member firms and we feel this is a great time to make this introduction.”

 

