FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

SimplyBiz Mortgages adds Hanley Economic to panel

SimplyBiz advisers can now access the Society’s range of residential, buy-to-let, self-build and retirement interest-only mortgages.

Rozi Jones
|
24th March 2020
Sue Pedley Hanley Economic
"Such relationships also allow us to continue developing our own product range, evaluating internal/external systems and better managing our criteria"

SimplyBiz Mortgages has added Hanley Economic Building Society to its lending panel.

SimplyBiz advisers can now access the Society’s range of residential, buy-to-let, self-build and retirement interest-only mortgages.

Each case will be looked at on an individual basis by the in-house underwriting team and help will be provided by an intermediary-focused support team from application to completion.

Sue Pedley, BDM at Hanley Economic Building Society, commented: “SimplyBiz is one of the largest and most innovative mortgage clubs in the UK. This is a partnership which makes sense for both parties and allows us to further extend our growing intermediary proposition is an exciting but controlled manner. Such relationships also allow us to continue developing our own product range, evaluating internal/external systems and better managing our criteria in line with the growing demands of SimplyBiz advisers. This is a natural step in the right direction, and we plan to build a long-standing relationship to ensure we are the ‘first alternative’ for SimplyBiz members.”

Martin Reynolds, CEO of SimplyBiz Mortgages, added: “I am delighted to welcome Hanley Economic BS to the SimplyBiz Mortgages panel. The flexible way in which it works, and its approach to considering the individual circumstances of clients when making important decisions about lending, makes it a good fit for the way in which our members operate.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.