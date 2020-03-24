SimplyBiz Mortgages adds Hanley Economic to panel

"Such relationships also allow us to continue developing our own product range, evaluating internal/external systems and better managing our criteria"

SimplyBiz Mortgages has added Hanley Economic Building Society to its lending panel.

SimplyBiz advisers can now access the Society’s range of residential, buy-to-let, self-build and retirement interest-only mortgages.

Each case will be looked at on an individual basis by the in-house underwriting team and help will be provided by an intermediary-focused support team from application to completion.

Sue Pedley, BDM at Hanley Economic Building Society, commented: “SimplyBiz is one of the largest and most innovative mortgage clubs in the UK. This is a partnership which makes sense for both parties and allows us to further extend our growing intermediary proposition is an exciting but controlled manner. Such relationships also allow us to continue developing our own product range, evaluating internal/external systems and better managing our criteria in line with the growing demands of SimplyBiz advisers. This is a natural step in the right direction, and we plan to build a long-standing relationship to ensure we are the ‘first alternative’ for SimplyBiz members.”

Martin Reynolds, CEO of SimplyBiz Mortgages, added: “I am delighted to welcome Hanley Economic BS to the SimplyBiz Mortgages panel. The flexible way in which it works, and its approach to considering the individual circumstances of clients when making important decisions about lending, makes it a good fit for the way in which our members operate.”