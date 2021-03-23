SimplyBiz Mortgages adds Octane Capital to panel

"We’re thrilled to be on the SimplyBiz Mortgages panel and can’t wait to show their members the benefits of #3rdgen property finance, whether that’s for bridging or buy-to-let."

Octane Capital has been appointed to the panel of SimplyBiz Mortgages.

SimplyBiz Mortgages members will have access to Octane Capital’s zero stress-tested medium-term buy-to-let products and its full ‘product-less’ short-term proposition, covering bridging, refurbishment and developer exit loans.

Martin Reynolds, chief executive of SimplyBiz Mortgages, commented: “Octane Capital have always been on the cutting edge of specialist lending and it’s fantastic to have a lender of their experience and credibility on our panel. They’ll be invaluable in helping our members find solutions for their clients during 2021 and beyond.”

Liam Lawlor, sales director at Octane Capital, added: “We’re thrilled to be on the SimplyBiz Mortgages panel and can’t wait to show their members the benefits of #3rdgen property finance, whether that’s for bridging or buy-to-let. As the economy opens up, 2021 is shaping up to be a real year of opportunity within the property market and we intend to ensure SimplyBiz Mortgages members can get the best out of it through both our short- and medium-term loans.”