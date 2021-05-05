FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

SimplyBiz Mortgages appoints senior lender account manager

Rozi Jones
|
5th May 2021
Phil Daffern
"Philip has an exceptionally rich and in-depth understanding of the both market, as well as the needs of brokers and their clients"

SimplyBiz Mortgages has appointed Philip Daffern, formerly of Mortgage Brain, as its senior lender account manager.

Philip, who has over fifteen years of experience in the industry, will be working closely with key lender accounts to ensure SimplyBiz Mortgages members receive the information, training and solutions they need to create positive outcomes for clients.

Makayla Everitt, head of SimplyBiz Mortgages, commented: “Philip has an exceptionally rich and in-depth understanding of the both market, as well as the needs of brokers and their clients, and I am delighted to welcome him to SimplyBiz Mortgages.

“His background means that Philip also brings with him a wealth of knowledge about how technology can be utilised in the growth and development of adviser and broker firms, something which has has never been more vital than in today’s environment. Philip has a breadth of exciting initiatives and ideas which I’m certain will be of great interest to our members, and he looks set to be a fantastic addition to the team.”

Philip Daffern added: “I have always admired SimplyBiz’s commitment to delivering the best outcomes and opportunities for lenders, providers, brokers and their clients and I am thrilled to be part of the team.”

