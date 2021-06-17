SimplyBiz Mortgages extends UTB deal to include first charge options

"We are excited that the Bank is joining our main lending panel for first mortgages, offering our advisers, and their customers, even more choice."

SimplyBiz Mortgages is extending its offering with United Trust Bank to allow members to access the lender’s first charge mortgage provisions through its panel.

The firms have worked in partnership for the past four years to offer second charge products to SimplyBiz Mortgages Members.

Makayla Everitt, head of SimplyBiz Mortgages, commented: “Having enjoyed a successful relationship with UTB and offering their second charge products, we are excited that the Bank is joining our main lending panel for first mortgages, offering our advisers, and their customers, even more choice.

“UTB’s team has consistently shown its commitment to supporting our members in securing the best outcomes for clients. We often receive positive feedback about their flexibility in underwriting and speed of application processing as well as their general approach to finding solutions to meet borrowers’ requirements. I am sure their addition to the first charge panel will be warmly welcomed.”

Mike Walters, director at United Trust Bank, added: “SimplyBiz Mortgages was our first partner when we launched our direct to lender second charge offering in 2018 and it still shares our ambition to continuously develop and improve products, processes and service standards.

“We have built a strong relationship with the team at SimplyBiz Mortgages over the last three years, and I’m delighted that its members will now have access to our growing first charge product range as well.

“I’m sure this will be a very successful move for SimplyBiz, their members and the Bank.”