SimplyBiz Mortgages launches virtual events programme

SimplyBiz Mortgages has launched a six-week programme of virtual events taking place throughout the summer, billed as its ‘Festival of Learning’.

The events will take place between 5th August and 15th September in a number of formats, from full day platform presentations to webinars to thought leadership articles and smaller-scale digital events. In keeping with the festival theme, the sessions will be broken down into four key areas and hosted on various ‘stages’; MemberFest:Nichebusters, the Golden Years Stage, the Mutuality Matters Zone and the Complex Chill Out Area.

In addition to speakers from The SimplyBiz Group, the events will also feature presenters from partners including Kensington, One Savings Bank, Metro Bank, More2Life, One Family, Nottingham and Hanley Economic Building Societies, the Nationwide Group and more.

Martin Reynolds, CEO of SimplyBiz Mortgages, commented: “For many of us, 2020 hasn’t delivered a lot in the way of fun so far, so we wanted to try and make our summer events as enjoyable for attendees as possible. One of our key focusses is helping our member firms to learn, and I’m delighted that we’re able to offer, with the support of over twenty lenders, such a wide variety of events – both in terms of format and content – to advisers and brokers during a time when development is so critical.

“Although face-to-face events are not possible currently, our Festival of Learning means that our members still have plenty of opportunities to interact with industry leading experts, the SimplyBiz Mortgages team and, crucially, each other, plus some special guests. The Group has invested in cutting-edge technology in recent months to ensure that advisers and brokers don’t miss out on any of the high-quality events they would usually expect from us, and we think the Festival of Learning is a prime example of that in practice.”