Mortgages

Skipton appoints new intermediary lead

Rozi Jones
|
7th September 2021
Jenny Goodall Skipton
"I am delighted to take the new role and am excited to lead the telephone BDM team into a new chapter"

Skipton Building Society has strengthened its business development team with the appointment of a new intermediary lead.

Jenny Goodall has been promoted to the new role after leading the Skipton Direct mortgage advice team.

Jenny has been with Skipton for eight years leading teams in broker support, direct lending and mortgage advice areas. She also worked on the pilot of Skipton’s telephone BDM team when it was first launched.

Jenny said: “I am delighted to take the new role and am excited to lead the telephone BDM team into a new chapter, working collaboratively with our networks and intermediaries to deepen our relationships and build more business together.

“Working for an organisation that values its culture and purpose as much as Skipton does is important to me. I am passionate in my belief that we do the right thing for our brokers, customers and colleagues and are all working to the same goal of helping more people to own their own homes.”

