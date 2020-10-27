Skipton BS integrates with Twenty7Tec's APPLY system

"This full end-to-end integration will make the process of searching, applying for and obtaining a mortgage from Skipton Building Society, simpler, faster and more efficient."

Twenty7Tec has signed an agreement with Skipton Building Society to support the integration of its APPLY module with Skipton’s origination platform.

APPLY securely connects lender origination platforms to intermediary CRM systems via a range of APIs. APPLY streamlines the application submission process by acting as the single point of transmission for all data and documents relating to the application.

Users of APPLY are able to submit either decisions in principle or full mortgage applications to any lender connected to the APPLY system, as well as upload documents and case notes, pay fees, and receive case tracking updates through to completion.

Both parties are working on the integration at present with a targeted roll out planned in Q1 2021. Twenty7Tec will be the first third party to integrate with Skipton.

James Tucker, CEO of Twenty7Tec, said: “Through our work with Skipton, we have been deeply impressed by the extent to which they understand how important investments in technology are in order to best support the intermediary market. This full end-to-end integration will make the process of searching, applying for and obtaining a mortgage from Skipton Building Society, simpler, faster and more efficient.”

Alex Beavis, head of nortgages at Skipton Building Society, added: “At Skipton, we believe it’s vital to continue to invest in technology to enable us to continually evolve our customer and broker experience at every touch point. This investment in new technology with Twenty7Tec highlights just that, it will enable us to improve the whole experience, by not only speeding up the application process but by supporting our broker partners too, making the whole process simpler and more efficient for all parties.“