FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Skipton BS integrates with Twenty7Tec's APPLY system

Rozi Jones
|
27th October 2020
Skipton
"This full end-to-end integration will make the process of searching, applying for and obtaining a mortgage from Skipton Building Society, simpler, faster and more efficient."

Twenty7Tec has signed an agreement with Skipton Building Society to support the integration of its APPLY module with Skipton’s origination platform.

APPLY securely connects lender origination platforms to intermediary CRM systems via a range of APIs. APPLY streamlines the application submission process by acting as the single point of transmission for all data and documents relating to the application.

Users of APPLY are able to submit either decisions in principle or full mortgage applications to any lender connected to the APPLY system, as well as upload documents and case notes, pay fees, and receive case tracking updates through to completion.

Both parties are working on the integration at present with a targeted roll out planned in Q1 2021. Twenty7Tec will be the first third party to integrate with Skipton.

James Tucker, CEO of Twenty7Tec, said: “Through our work with Skipton, we have been deeply impressed by the extent to which they understand how important investments in technology are in order to best support the intermediary market. This full end-to-end integration will make the process of searching, applying for and obtaining a mortgage from Skipton Building Society, simpler, faster and more efficient.”

Alex Beavis, head of nortgages at Skipton Building Society, added: “At Skipton, we believe it’s vital to continue to invest in technology to enable us to continually evolve our customer and broker experience at every touch point. This investment in new technology with Twenty7Tec highlights just that, it will enable us to improve the whole experience, by not only speeding up the application process but by supporting our broker partners too, making the whole process simpler and more efficient for all parties.“

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.