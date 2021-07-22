Skipton expands intermediary team with new national account lead

"I am passionate about the mortgage intermediary market and dedicated to the value that we bring to real people’s lives through our work"

Rachael Hunnisett has been promoted to national account lead at Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries.

Rachael started out in financial services as a mortgage broker in 2013 and joined Skipton as a BDM in 2017 looking after the South East.

Rachael’s new role also sees her take responsibility for Skipton’s new build proposition.

Rachael said: “I have had a fantastic 4½ years as a BDM working with great people. We work in an industry which celebrates innovation and new ideas and I’m looking forward to getting into my new role as national account lead and taking oversight of new build at Skipton.

“We have some big plans as we move forward towards our goal of becoming a top 10 lender. I’m looking forward to talking more about that over the coming months.

“I am passionate about the mortgage intermediary market and dedicated to the value that we bring to real people’s lives through our work and I am committed to promote inclusion and making financial services accessible and representative of the communities we serve.”