Skipton launches one day mortgage offers

Skipton Building Society is now providing mortgage offers within a day of application.

This enables applications to be processed to binding offers within 24 hours of the application being made.

Rather than being completely automated, all applications will continue to go through the Skipton underwriters, providing the opportunity for brokers and customers to discuss cases where needed.

Alex Beavis, Skipton’s head of mortgages, said: “We’ve been helping people to secure their own homes since 1853 and our mission remains the same, regardless of the current pandemic we face. As we continue to support our customers and intermediaries, we are constantly reviewing and improving our proposition with the aim of simplifying the home ownership journey.

“As a mortgage provider, we understand that securing an initial offer is an important milestone for our customers. Our ambition with one day mortgage offers is to provide our customers and brokers with the certainty they need with a quick and straightforward process. As part of our long-term mortgage strategy we will, where possible, ensure cases can be offered quickly, by combining the best of technology with our existing common sense and human touch approach.

“Our recent investment in technology, financial crime tools, automated ID&V, systems development and robotics, along with the skill and innovation of our people has been essential in making this goal a reality.”