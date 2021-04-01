Skipton partners with Brilliant Solutions to expand access to advice

"We’re enabling Brilliant Solutions to provide financial advice and planning to even more people across the UK through their fantastic club members."

Skipton Building Society and Brilliant Solutions have announced a new partnership, enabling all of Brilliant Solutions club members to provide tailored financial planning and advice to their clients through Skipton.

Skipton’s latest data and insights into the population’s attitude towards money management revealed that over a third (37%) of British adults wished they had sought financial advice in 2020 and almost half (48%) say they are more likely to seek financial advice due to the pandemic.

Paul Fenn, head of business development at Skipton, said: “At Skipton, we know when your money is in a good place so are you. The pandemic has placed a huge importance on wellbeing and we’re expecting lifestyles and priorities to change as people make the most of now whilst thinking about their future, and achieving the retirement lifestyle they want is vital.

“We want to help more people achieve their financial goals and are excited to be working with Brilliant Solutions to enable us to do this, whilst committing to making things easier for their broker members.

“By working together, we’re enabling Brilliant Solutions to provide financial advice and planning to even more people across the UK through their fantastic club members. Through this, their club members now have even more services and options for financial advice available to them for their own clients, whilst enabling Skipton to achieve its mission in making financial advice accessible to everyone.”

Matthew Arena, managing director at Brilliant Solutions, commented: “We are delighted to announce we will be working Skipton Building Society to provide financial advice. Not only is it a mutual with an excellent reputation but the proposition is one that will help brokers deliver even more for a wide range of their clients.

“This demonstrates our continued commitment to helping us to ensure that clients get the advice they need from experts in their field. We look forward to developing this further over the years ahead.”