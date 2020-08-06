Smartr365 appoints design and experience director

"My expertise lies in moulding sophisticated technology into a straight-forward platform for users, which is exactly what I plan to do."

Mortgage platform Smartr365 has appointed Jens Wikholm as design and experience director.

In his new role, Jens will craft Smartr365’s technology to ensure the platform is user friendly and streamlined for all users. Jens most recent experience includes building the team, product and brand for fintech, Hyperjar.

Smartr365’s ‘You Ask, We Build’ commitment gives users the opportunity to provide ‘in app’ feedback and requests for new product functionalities. Jens will help to ensure users get the most of their subscription and from the platform's developments and updates.

Jens Wilkholm said: “I’m joining the Smartr365 team at a very exciting time. Their technology is very advanced, and the road ahead looks very exciting. My expertise lies in moulding sophisticated technology into a straight-forward platform for users, which is exactly what I plan to do.

“I’m constantly looking for opportunities where I can use my skills to help a business grow. I look forward to assisting Smartr365 in their aim of creating a truly user-friendly, true-tech mortgage platform - the first of its kind within the mortgage industry.”

Conor Murphy, CEO of Smartr365, added: “Smartr365 already uses sophisticated systems, such as MortgageKanban, to make a mortgage application as easy as possible for brokers and their clients. However, we can always make it easier. Using real-time user feedback from our ‘You Asked, We Built’ campaign, paired with state of the art technology, we have the tools to create exactly the platform brokers want – and with Jens’ expert knowledge, we can make our platform as accessible as possible too.”