Mortgages

Smartr365 connects to four new lenders via Iress integration

Rozi Jones
|
16th August 2021
"The new integration will bring significant benefits to a broker’s day to day life, reducing admin and helping brokers focus on tasks which deliver value"

Smartr365 has connected with TSB, Aldermore, Leeds Building Society and Accord Mortgages via its latest integration with Iress Lender Connect.

FactFind data collected from Smartr365’s client-facing portal can now be used through the advice process and shared directly with these four lenders for mortgage applications. This eliminates re-keying and creates efficiency for brokers while reducing human error for lenders from manually re-keying information.

Conor Murphy, CEO of Smartr365, said: “Everything that Smartr365 does is designed to make a broker’s job simpler and easier, and Iress’ mission is directly aligned to this. Together, the new integration will bring significant benefits to a broker’s day to day life, reducing admin and helping brokers focus on tasks which deliver value, as part of our end-to-end offering for our users. We look forward to working with Iress more in the future and continuing our work to transform the mortgage process.”

Andrew Simon, executive product manager at Iress, added: “We’re delighted that Smartr365’s integration with Lender Connect is now live. The broker journey has been vastly simplified and users now have access to some of the country’s largest lenders. We’re committed to ensuring that Lender Connect remains open and inclusive and simplifies the mortgage journey both for customers and advisers.”

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
