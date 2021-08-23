Smartr365 enhances HomeBuyer app for brokers

"This frictionless end-to-end journey gives consumers more choice and control than ever before, while allowing brokers to acquire verified leads via the app."

Smartr365 has launched new features within its HomeBuyer app, including digital ID verification, real time status updates, and ongoing property valuations.

Native to both iOS and Android and fully connected with the Smartr365 platform, the HomeBuyer app gives both brokers and borrowers more control in the mortgage process.

Borrowers and brokers have access to the following features:

• ID verification: Borrowers will now have a new additional option to verify their identity through the embedded Digidentity ID software. This streamlines the service, removing the need for physical documents and the hassle of photocopying and scanning, and provides brokers with leads which have already completed self-verification.

• Status updates: With direct, real time status updates sent to the user’s phone, complexity and paper chasing from both borrowers and brokers is reduced to provide a better customer experience. The app will include a status tracker with all the steps of getting the mortgage defined, as well as an indication of where the user is in the journey.

• Home valuation: When a borrower completes their mortgage and moves into their new home, or signs off on their re-mortgage deal, they can now keep tabs on home valuations across their whole property portfolio. With Hometrack, the app arms them with valuable information on their equity position in their home, which acts as an important touch point to help brokers retain more clients.

These new features come in addition to the existing capabilities of the app, which already allows borrowers to scan a broker-generated QR code or tap a Near-Field Communication (NFC) chip in an estate agent window, on a property search site or in an email, and automatically and remotely enter their details, share them with a mortgage broker and connect instantly to begin the application process.

Conor Murphy, CEO at Smartr365, said: “Keeping pace with consumer demand is paramount in our service-first industry, and these new features only go further to improve our users’ experience. At Smartr365, our ambition is to make each step of the mortgage journey better, and this frictionless end-to-end journey gives consumers more choice and control than ever before, while allowing brokers to acquire verified leads via the app.

"Offering benefits for both borrowers and brokers, we’re confident that this type of technology is the future of the mortgage process.”