Mortgages

Smartr365 expands Halifax integration to include all purchase deals

Rozi Jones
18th May 2021
Halifax
"The launch of 95% mortgages across the board created a new wave of demand, but brokers are already under strain trying to get cases across the line before the end of the stamp duty holiday."

Smartr365 has expanded its integration with Halifax Intermediaries, enabling real-time mortgage DIP submissions for 95% LTV mortgages and all other purchase products.

Smartr365 users can submit mortgage DIP applications to Halifax Intermediaries with one-click through Smartr365’s API connection with no need to re-key data for all products offered by the lender, building on the reremortgage products already live.

Smartr365’s fact-find gathers client information which is automatically and securely submitted to Halifax Intermediaries when the broker requests a DIP. Users then receive an instant application decision response without leaving the Smartr365 platform.

Conor Murphy, CEO at Smartr365, said: “The launch of 95% mortgages across the board created a new wave of demand, but brokers are already under strain trying to get cases across the line before the end of the stamp duty holiday. The completion of our integration with Halifax Intermediaries not only means they can take advantage of the new opportunities provided by these products, but also means the rest of their business can run quicker and more efficiently.”

