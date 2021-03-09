Smartr365 launches lead acquisition app for brokers

"Brokers benefit too, as they can now acquire leads and all required details through the app at no additional cost, and without lifting a finger"

Smartr365 has launched a new HomeBuyer app for borrowers and introducers, aiming to make lead acquisition easier and faster for brokers.

Native to both iOS and Android and fully connected with the Smartr365 platform, the HomeBuyer app gives borrowers more choice and control in the mortgage process.

By scanning a QR code or tapping a Near-Field Communication (NFC) chip in an estate agent window, on a property search site or in an email, customers can automatically and remotely enter their details, share them with a mortgage broker and connect instantly with their broker to begin the application process.

Brokers and introducers can generate QR codes, weblinks and NFC chips, unique to their business, at no additional cost. Client data is shared from the app with the broker, allowing them to work on the case via the Smartr365 platform.

From today, all brokers, introducers and borrowers using the Smartr365 platform can download the app for free.

Conor Murphy, CEO at Smartr365, said: “Keeping pace with consumer demand is paramount in our service-first industry, and it was a natural step for us to find a way to bring all the benefits of Smartr365 to a borrower’s fingertips. Today’s announcement builds on our ambition to make each step of the mortgage journey better, and is the latest in a long list of developments to the platform. Borrowers and introducers have never been able to interact with a broker in this way before, and we’re confident that this type of technology is the future of the mortgage process.

“By seamlessly linking borrowers, introducers and brokers, the HomeBuyer app makes up the final piece of the puzzle for a truly frictionless and end-to-end mortgage journey through Smartr365. More than that, it democratises the mortgage process, giving consumers more choice and information that they’ve ever had before. Brokers benefit too, as they can now acquire leads and all required details through the app at no additional cost, and without lifting a finger, creating an experience that will generate repeat business time and time again.”