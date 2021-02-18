SortRefer launches new broker loyalty scheme

"We’re thrilled to be introducing this scheme to recognise and reward our long-standing customers, as well as welcoming new intermediaries to join our new Sort Club."

SortRefer has launched its first loyalty scheme, Sort Club - a new scheme rewarding their loyal brokers for completing conveyancing business with them.

SortRefer is now offering additional gifts, on top of referral fees, for broker clients who use their system when fulfilling their conveyancing needs in 2021.

All introducers who use the SortRefer system for their conveyancing cases will be automatically enrolled in the scheme. Every case that completes during 2021 will count towards reaching a milestone. Once a milestone has been reached, an allocated regional account manager will be in contact to talk about gift options for that goal achieved.

Gifts will include fine bottles of alcohol, champagne, gift experiences and hotel stays for two for the higher milestones reached.

Kev Tunnicliffe, CEO of SortRefer, said: “We’re thrilled to be introducing this scheme to recognise and reward our long-standing customers, as well as welcoming new intermediaries to join our new Sort Club. We are proud of the strong relationships we have built over the years, and this scheme is our way of saying thank you.”

Graham Le Bas, SortRefer’s head of broker proposition, added: “The level of support we get from the broker and adviser community never ceases to impress me and whilst we can say that we have an award-winning system, it is the introducers who use it that deserve the awards. It’s for this reason that we are proud to launch this exciting scheme as a way to reward loyal, frequent and repeat users. We wanted to say thank you to our customers, the introducers who, by using us, pay us the biggest compliment.”