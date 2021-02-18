FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

SortRefer launches new broker loyalty scheme

Rozi Jones
|
18th February 2021
Kevin Tunnicliffe SortRefer
"We’re thrilled to be introducing this scheme to recognise and reward our long-standing customers, as well as welcoming new intermediaries to join our new Sort Club."

SortRefer has launched its first loyalty scheme, Sort Club - a new scheme rewarding their loyal brokers for completing conveyancing business with them.

SortRefer is now offering additional gifts, on top of referral fees, for broker clients who use their system when fulfilling their conveyancing needs in 2021.

All introducers who use the SortRefer system for their conveyancing cases will be automatically enrolled in the scheme. Every case that completes during 2021 will count towards reaching a milestone. Once a milestone has been reached, an allocated regional account manager will be in contact to talk about gift options for that goal achieved.

Gifts will include fine bottles of alcohol, champagne, gift experiences and hotel stays for two for the higher milestones reached.

Kev Tunnicliffe, CEO of SortRefer, said: “We’re thrilled to be introducing this scheme to recognise and reward our long-standing customers, as well as welcoming new intermediaries to join our new Sort Club. We are proud of the strong relationships we have built over the years, and this scheme is our way of saying thank you.”

Graham Le Bas, SortRefer’s head of broker proposition, added: “The level of support we get from the broker and adviser community never ceases to impress me and whilst we can say that we have an award-winning system, it is the introducers who use it that deserve the awards. It’s for this reason that we are proud to launch this exciting scheme as a way to reward loyal, frequent and repeat users. We wanted to say thank you to our customers, the introducers who, by using us, pay us the biggest compliment.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.