Sourcing platform Pitch 4 Finance launches to brokers

Pitch 4 Finance has launched to help intermediaries source the best solutions for their clients in bridging, property development, commercial term loans and complex buy-to-let.

The platform instantly matches cases with a panel of nearly 200 lenders on the basis of criteria and enables lenders to pitch for cases by offering terms through the system. The whole research and application process can be carried out within the platform, providing brokers with a record of all written correspondence and full compliance audit trail.

In addition, the technology platform is supported by a full help desk, with experienced brokers on hand to help intermediaries through the research or application process with live chat functionality. Pitch 4 proactively chases lenders for responses on behalf of brokers and the team can even check with lenders that are not on the panel to ensure that brokers have access to every available product in the market.

Pitch 4 Finance will charge just 0.175% on cases completed through the platform, offering what it says will be the cheapest packaging service available in the market. All brokers who took advantage of its pre-registration offer can now start making use of the three ‘free months’ offer, where they keep the entire proc fee from the lender on all cases they submit within the next three months.

Miranda Khadr, founder of Pitch 4 Finance, said: “Pitch 4 Finance is a technology platform that provides instant criteria matching, 1-1 support for intermediaries, real time application updates, tracking and greater exposure for intermediaries to all lenders in the market. But it’s not just a technology platform. We support this technology with proactive administrative support that enables cases to be processed more quickly and effectively and even check with lenders that aren’t hosted on the platform so that brokers can have absolute peace of mind that they are generating the best outcomes for their clients.

“There is no other comprehensive solution like this in our market and we have carried out extensive testing of the technology and our processes to ensure that we exceed expectations. We look forward to working with as many brokers as possible – whether they are already active in commercial lending and looking for a way to scale their business, or if they are new to this sector and want a helping hand in making the most of the opportunities.”