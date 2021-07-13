Spring Finance joins Knowledge Bank

"We are thrilled to be working with the team at Knowledge Bank to help their users when searching for second mortgage criteria, particularly the more complex cases which Spring specialises in."

Second charge mortgage lender, Spring Finance, has added its criteria to the Knowledge Bank platform.

Spring Finance's second charge mortgage products are available on either residential or buy-to-let properties and are designed for applicants who have faced historical adverse credit.

Knowledge Bank holds the full criteria of over 250 lenders and has over 125,000 individual pieces of criteria.

Graeme Wade, head of sales at Spring Finance, said: “We are thrilled to be working with the team at Knowledge Bank to help their users when searching for second mortgage criteria, particularly the more complex cases which Spring specialises in. We have a broad range of criteria and to have it all in one place will be a game changer for both the front-end users and Spring, as we will now reach a much wider audience with our market leading products."

Nicola Firth, CEO and founder of Knowledge Bank, added: “The team at Spring have really embraced Knowledge Bank and fully understand how we can not only get them in front of thousands of brokers immediately, but also how it fits into their overall distribution strategy. With traffic on our site at an all-time high and continuing to grow month-on-month, it’s a great time for Spring to come onboard and we look forward to working with them.”