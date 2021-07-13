FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Spring Finance joins Knowledge Bank

Rozi Jones
|
13th July 2021
Nicola Firth Knowledge Bank
"We are thrilled to be working with the team at Knowledge Bank to help their users when searching for second mortgage criteria, particularly the more complex cases which Spring specialises in."

Second charge mortgage lender, Spring Finance, has added its criteria to the Knowledge Bank platform.

Spring Finance's second charge mortgage products are available on either residential or buy-to-let properties and are designed for applicants who have faced historical adverse credit.

Knowledge Bank holds the full criteria of over 250 lenders and has over 125,000 individual pieces of criteria.

Graeme Wade, head of sales at Spring Finance, said: “We are thrilled to be working with the team at Knowledge Bank to help their users when searching for second mortgage criteria, particularly the more complex cases which Spring specialises in. We have a broad range of criteria and to have it all in one place will be a game changer for both the front-end users and Spring, as we will now reach a much wider audience with our market leading products."

Nicola Firth, CEO and founder of Knowledge Bank, added: “The team at Spring have really embraced Knowledge Bank and fully understand how we can not only get them in front of thousands of brokers immediately, but also how it fits into their overall distribution strategy. With traffic on our site at an all-time high and continuing to grow month-on-month, it’s a great time for Spring to come onboard and we look forward to working with them.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.