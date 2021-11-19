Stamp Duty payments up 67% following deadline rush

The increase - 67% - was driven by the effective shutdown of the property market in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions and the Stamp Duty holiday deadline on 30th September this year.

However, since the deadline ended, figures are still high. Taking just the October figures, October’s stamp duty on property was up 76% from October last year, and up 25% from October 2019 - a record month.

Sarah Coles, personal finance analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown, commented:

“The enormous jump in stamp duty this tax year demonstrates the impact of the stamp duty holiday. And while the taxman may be rubbing his hands in glee, buyers are more likely to be wringing theirs.

"Tax is up a third in the first half of the tax year and stamp duty has soared by two thirds. And while the figures are distorted enormously by the impact of the pandemic, the dramatic impact of the stamp duty holiday is clear.

"It’s difficult to compare tax years, because the government brought in a set of rules to try to make it easier to manage tax bills, and another set to get us to spend more money and buy more property.

"However, we can see the enormous impact of the stamp duty holiday. It has pushed the average house price to a record high of £270,000 – up £28,000 in a year, and driven transactions higher. This year we had the busiest ever September in the property market, as buyers rushed for the final stamp duty holiday deadline.

"In terms of stimulating the market and generating tax, the move was clearly effective. However, if you’re trying to get onto the property ladder, or move up it, the impact is likely to be far less welcome. As the tax break dies away, buyers now have nothing to gain from the short-term measure, and in the process it has made the challenge of buying a home even harder.”