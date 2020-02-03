State Bank of India UK launches new buy-to-let platform

"We will use our Apprivo2 platform as the basis of the development and customise it to suit the requirements of SBI UK."

BEP Systems has developed a new buy-to-let platform for State Bank of India UK.

SBI UK's buy-to-let range includes products for individuals, limited companies and portfolio landlords, as well as SPVs and expats. Property types include lending on HMOs, houses and flats throughout England and Wales.

BEP Systems will use its customisable Apprivo2 platform to deliver a fully integrated lending origination solution, covering the whole journey from initial application, packaging and underwriting through to completion.

The platform will bring about improved automation for SBI UK, including new interfaces with Quest for valuations and Experian for credit checks.

The new lending processes are due to go live in Q2 2020.

Kalpesh Avasia, COO at SBI UK, said: “When looking for a software partner, we were impressed with the slick system of BEP Systems for delivering a state of the art buy-to-let originations platform. The solution is very flexible at integrating with existing back-office systems and generating new processes to increase the efficiency of our lending.”

Chris Little, managing director of BEP Systems, added: “I‘m delighted to be working with such an interesting and well-established lender as SBI UK. This is an exciting project and demonstrates the highly regarded reputation BEP Systems now have in the lending sector to deliver specialist systems for a variety of mortgage companies.

“We will use our Apprivo2 platform as the basis of the development and customise it to suit the requirements of SBI UK. We believe Apprivo2 is one of the fastest-growing systems in the UK serving specialist finance lenders and continues to provide cutting edge software solutions for a wide spectrum of clients.”