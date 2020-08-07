Stonebridge announces latest Revolution upgrades

"There are various parts of the Revolution system which we know are vitally important to our member firms, and the Introducer Portal is undoubtedly one of them."

Stonebridge has announced further developments to its Revolution platform, with a focus on its Introducer Portal and additional enhancements to factfind.

From today, users of Revolution who utilise the Introducer Portal to aid their introducer relationships and track cases, will see added functionality enabling them to select their own themes and logos, providing a personalised portal in keeping with their brand.

Further new improvements completed during July include an upgrade to ensure debt consolidation is allocated to the correct client mortgage, preventing duplication.

Enhanced Terms of Business (ToB) functionality will now allow users to ensure the ToB communication only goes to the selected client rather than all affiliated clients.

Additionally, official registered company details of the user have now been added to the Client Portal footer and the ‘Quotes and Policy’ page layout has seen a full redesign.

The Revolution technical team has also completed a number of further improvements to the factfind element of the system including:

• Portfolio property export – following last month’s addition of ‘buy-to-let rental income’ to the factfind, users will now be able to export a list of client properties into Excel, and also see associated mortgage details alongside the property.

• The ability to enter credit card limits on clients’ credit cards.

• Default entries of ‘£0’ for ‘other income’ and ‘employed/self-employed income’ on the factfind interface will eliminate having to enter the same value multiple times.

The Revolution team is continuing with its 11-stage restyling project for Revolution, improving user navigation and ensuring the platform works more responsively on iPads and tablet devices.

The pipeline tasks and amendments that will be completed as part of the next phase of development include: further restyling; a brand new adviser dashboard; an equity release factfind; an improved letter editor; and updated ‘protection and views’.

Tim Merrey, director of Revolution, commented: “There are various parts of the Revolution system which we know are vitally important to our member firms, and the Introducer Portal is undoubtedly one of them. Ensuring that users are able to portray their correct brand visuals to their introducer contacts means they are able to present the right image to these valued introducers.

“We’ve also been able to respond to member firm requests for changes within the system, particularly those that can ensure administration is kept to a bare minimum. Our Revolution development team are able to do this, as well as ensure our structured changes are completed, because we have all the resources we need, given the ongoing investment that Stonebridge is making into the system.”