Stonebridge launches Covid-19 support hub

Mortgage and insurance network, Stonebridge, has launched a new Covid-19 support hub page for its appointed representative members.

The hub contains a raft of information for advisers including:

• A FAQs section providing answers across numerous topics such as contact details, BDM availability, paperless fee agreements, provision of documentation, business standards support, lender payment holidays and more.

• Stonebridge updates – a list of all communications and guides that have been issued by the network to AR firms and advisers since the Covid-19 crisis began.

• Advice for mortgage customers – answers to common questions currently received by advisers, focusing on market initiatives such as mortgage payment holidays, how to contact lenders and guidance for home movers.

• Useful resources for both advisers and clients – covering business and financial guidance, home movers’ advice, and personal well-being.

Stonebridge will update the hub regularly and has encouraged all its AR firms and advisers to utilise the increased support available in order to maintain business activity levels throughout this period.

Rob Clifford, chief executive of Stonebridge, commented: “It’s obviously vitally important, during the current situation, that our AR firms, advisers and their clients, have access to all the appropriate support and guidance they require in order to digest and adopt market changes, but also to ensure their businesses are in the best possible position to come out the other side.

“With the addition of our new support hub, we aim to add even more value, providing detailed answers to some of the most frequently asked questions, as well as guidance for both advisers and clients covering all manner of information.

“I’m delighted to say that all our departments and business support functions are operating well, despite the lockdown, and we are stressing to our firms that we are here to help them every step of the way, as they deal with both client and their own business concerns. Nobody needs to feel on their own and we will continue to add to our hub in order to make this challenging journey as tolerable as possible for our members.”