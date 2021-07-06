FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Sub-1% rates driving remortgage instructions: LMS

Rozi Jones
|
6th July 2021
"Lenders introduced mortgage repayment rates under 1%, making it an ideal time to remortgage for those looking to save through switching."

Remortgage instructions increased by 9.7% in May, fuelled by sub-1% mortgage rates, according to the latest data from LMS.

Although 2% fewer remortgages completed in May than in April, healthy instructions and flat cancellations led pipeline cases to increase by 4.3%.

Those who remortgaged in May saw an average monthly payment decrease of £441.

48% of borrowers increased their loan size and 36% of remortgagers' primary aim was to release equity from their property.

Nick Chadbourne, CEO of LMS, commented: “May was a busy month for remortgaging, with instructions rising by nearly 10%. This came as lenders introduced mortgage repayment rates under 1%, making it an ideal time to remortgage for those looking to save through switching. We expect this activity to continue through Q3 with more borrowers taking advantage of the low rates and reduce their monthly payments.

“Research by Moneyfacts shows that five-year fixed rates are the cheapest in 14 years, and we’re pleased to see more than half of remortgagers benefiting from this.

“However, while some borrowers lock in historically low rates, others are finding it more difficult to secure the most attractive products on offer, particularly homeowners who have had changes to their circumstances since they took out a mortgage pre-pandemic.”

