Swansea BS expands distribution with Brilliant Solutions

Brilliant Solutions has added Swansea Building Society to its lender panel, allowing the lender to expand its offering to a wider range of brokers.

The regional lender offers mortgages throughout Wales and also in England where some further restrictions can apply.

Matthew Arena, managing director of Brilliant Solutions, said: “Swansea Building Society is a local gem that deserves to have a higher profile. Its wide range of products cater for numerous client circumstances and we are looking forward to discussing them in detail with the intermediary market.”

Alun Williams, chief executive of Swansea Building Society, added: “We are delighted to partner up with Brilliant Solutions especially with them being based in Swansea. We look forward to offering our personal, tailored and common-sense approach to lending to the brokers who are affiliated to Brilliant Solutions.”