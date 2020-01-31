Tenet expands adviser training programme

"Leigh and Lisa’s appointments will enable us to fulfil the current demand and double our courses for 2020."

Tenet has employed a further two mentors to its development programme for trainee mortgage and protection advisers.

The new mentors are Lisa Padden, who has over 30 years’ financial services experience and was previously regional head of mortgages for HSBC, and Leigh Beal, who worked for Yorkshire Building Society for 17 years, progressing into a training and competence mortgage specialist role.

The programme, which launched last year, offers full support for trainees who have achieved CeMAP (or equivalent) to achieve competent adviser status.

The Tenet mentors work with trainees, offering them the support and development they need to build their experience and achieve CAS for mortgages and protection, within a target of six months.

Tenet’s programme includes all study materials, a five-day induction course, two days of assessment via role plays and file checking, and ongoing coaching and support from the mentors.

Simon Broadley, adviser propositions director, commented: “Following feedback from firms about the difficulty in bringing on new advisers and having the time to mentor them to competent adviser status, our fully mentored mortgage and protection programme has proved very popular. Leigh and Lisa’s appointments will enable us to fulfil the current demand and double our courses for 2020.”