FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Tenet expands adviser training programme

The programme, which launched last year, offers full support for trainees who have achieved CeMAP.

Rozi Jones
|
31st January 2020
graduation learn exam training school academy
"Leigh and Lisa’s appointments will enable us to fulfil the current demand and double our courses for 2020."

Tenet has employed a further two mentors to its development programme for trainee mortgage and protection advisers.

The new mentors are Lisa Padden, who has over 30 years’ financial services experience and was previously regional head of mortgages for HSBC, and Leigh Beal, who worked for Yorkshire Building Society for 17 years, progressing into a training and competence mortgage specialist role.

The programme, which launched last year, offers full support for trainees who have achieved CeMAP (or equivalent) to achieve competent adviser status.

The Tenet mentors work with trainees, offering them the support and development they need to build their experience and achieve CAS for mortgages and protection, within a target of six months.

Tenet’s programme includes all study materials, a five-day induction course, two days of assessment via role plays and file checking, and ongoing coaching and support from the mentors.

Simon Broadley, adviser propositions director, commented: “Following feedback from firms about the difficulty in bringing on new advisers and having the time to mentor them to competent adviser status, our fully mentored mortgage and protection programme has proved very popular. Leigh and Lisa’s appointments will enable us to fulfil the current demand and double our courses for 2020.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.