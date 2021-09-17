FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

The Coventry cuts selected resi rates

Amy Loddington
|
17th September 2021
Coventry

Coventry for intermediaries has cut selected rates on selected offset and interest-only mortgages, with the interest-only range being reduced by up to 0.46% and the offset range by up to 0.50%.

Highlights of the competitive range include a 1.39% (down from 1.79%) 2-year fixed offset mortgage at 65% LTV with no product fee.  And an interest-only1.49% (was 1.75%) 5-year fixed product at 50% LTV, no product fee. 

Jonathan Stinton, Head of Intermediary Relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: 

“We’re delighted to make further rate reductions on our residential mortgages, this time on our offset and interest-only ranges. With a huge number of borrowers’ mortgage deals due to end in the next couple of months, now is a great time for brokers to check in with their clients and help them find the right mortgage for their needs.”

