Mortgages

The Melton and MBS Lending join Dynamo's panel

Rozi Jones
|
22nd February 2021
Ying Tan
"Specialist lenders are needed more than ever before as an increasing number of clients find that their circumstances no longer fit standard criteria. "

The Melton Building Society and its credit repair subsidiary, MBS Lending, have joined the lender panel of Dynamo for Intermediaries.

Members of Dynamo for Intermediaries can benefit from the Melton’s range of residential mortgages up to 90% LTV for purchase and remortgage, alongside niche lending products which include buy-to-let, holiday let, self-build, shared ownership and short-term lending, with credit repair mortgages offered through the MBS Lending brand.

Ying Tan, founder and chief executive of Dynamo, said: “At the current time, specialist lenders are needed more than ever before as an increasing number of clients find that their circumstances no longer fit standard criteria. We’re delighted, therefore, to welcome the Melton to our lending panel who have such a successful track record in handling complex cases. Our club members will undoubtedly appreciate their wide-ranging proposition and personal service.”

Dan Atkinson, head of intermediaries at the Melton, added: “We look forward to supporting members of Dynamo for Intermediaries with our personal underwriting and innovative niche products. We share the same commitment as Dynamo to delivering the best outcomes for our customers by staying relevant and providing the best possible service.”

