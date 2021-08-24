FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
The Melton cuts high-LTV rates by up to 50bps

"These reductions are great news for first-time buyers, particularly when combined with our flexible standard lending criteria."

The Melton has reduced rates on its high-LTV fixed rate products by up to 50bps.

Amongst the changes are a five-year fixed rate at 90% LTV which has reduced from 3.39% to 2.89% with a £199 application fee and no completion fee.

Dan Atkinson, head of intermediaries at the Melton, said: “These reductions are great news for first-time buyers, particularly when combined with our flexible standard lending criteria.

“For example, we don’t credit score, we only do a credit search and we offer a 40 year term to support affordability. In addition, we manually underwrite each case and we consider family gifted deposits up to 50% of the purchase price, along with up to four applicants on an application.

"We’re committed to helping first-time buyers get onto the property ladder by ensuring we offer a choice of competitively priced products, combined with lending criteria that supports affordability and today’s varied lifestyles.”

