The Melton enters Help to Buy market

"Entry into this market reflects our commitment to helping first-time buyers get onto the property ladder"

The Melton Building Society has entered the Help to Buy market with two mortgages for both purchase and remortgage, including staircasing.

The range includes a five-year fixed rate at 2.75% up to 75% LTV for England and Wales and a five-year fix at 2.69% up to 55% LTV for buyers in London, both with no application or completion fees.

For Help to Buy homeowners coming to the end of their interest free period, the Melton will consider an equity loan remortgage, a capital raising remortgage, or a remortgage to fully repay the equity loan.

Dan Atkinson, head of sales and marketing at the Melton, commented: “Entry into this market reflects our commitment to helping first-time buyers get onto the property ladder and ensuring our customers have relevant, good value options available to them.

“Our Help to Buy mortgages also give choice to homeowners coming to the end of their existing Help to Buy scheme who might wish to remortgage to another lender or have the flexibility to pay off part of their equity loan.”