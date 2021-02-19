The Melton re-enters shared ownership market and cuts 90% LTV rates

"We temporarily withdrew our shared ownership offering last year to maintain our service levels."

The Melton Building Society has re-entered the shared ownership market with the launch of a new five-year fixed rate.

The product is available at 3.99% up to 95% of the purchase price (75% LTV), including for new build.

The Society has also reduced the rate on its standard residential five-year fixed rate product at 90% LTV from 3.59% to 3.39%.

Dan Atkinson, head of intermediaries at the Melton, said: “We temporarily withdrew our shared ownership offering last year to maintain our service levels.

“The Melton has long supported first-time buyers with a range of shared ownership mortgages and innovative lending criteria to help them get on the housing ladder. Together with our competitively priced high LTV standard residential mortgage, we have a great offering for first-time buyers.”