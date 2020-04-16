The Melton relaunches products up to 90% LTV

"We are committed to ensuring that we can continue to service our brokers and our customers and we have therefore adapted our proposition to allow for desktop valuations"

From tomorrow, The Melton is launching its new desktop valuation service which will be available on their existing product range up to 90% LTV.

The new service will also be available on all products in the Melton’s credit repair subsidiary, MBS Lending, but is not available on new build applications.

Dan Atkinson, head of sales and marketing at the Melton, said: “The situation around coronavirus continues to change and we are adjusting to the ‘new normal’ way of life.

“We are committed to ensuring that we can continue to service our brokers and our customers and we have therefore adapted our proposition to allow for desktop valuations to be completed on the majority of our products. This solution will enable us to continue processing applications with a streamlined approach, considering the all-important safety of our customers.”