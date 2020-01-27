FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

The Mortgage Lender enhances buy-to-let criteria

The maximum loan for individual properties will increase from £2m to £3m.

Rozi Jones
|
27th January 2020
Steve Griffiths TML
"The criteria enhancements reflect what our broker partners have told us is important for them and their clients."

The Mortgage Lender has announced a series of buy-to-let criteria enhancements, increasing its overall lending threshold from £2.5m to £5m and removing the cap on the number of portfolio properties it will lend on.

It is also increasing the maximum loan for individual properties from £2m to £3m and accepting refinance applications within six months of the initial purchase.

In addition, The Mortgage Lender will now accept buy-to-let applications for properties on Anglesey and the Isle of Wight and lend on HMOs that are leasehold flats.

Steve Griffiths, sales director at The Mortgage Lender, said: “The criteria enhancements reflect what our broker partners have told us is important for them and their clients. It is only by having close relationships and being involved in the conversations about borrowers and properties that fall outside normal lending criteria that we are able to respond in this way and change how we operate to better meet the needs of brokers and their clients.

“We will continue to listen to our broker partners and make changes to our criteria and products to help more investors finance their buy-to-let portfolios.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.