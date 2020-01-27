The Mortgage Lender enhances buy-to-let criteria

"The criteria enhancements reflect what our broker partners have told us is important for them and their clients."

The Mortgage Lender has announced a series of buy-to-let criteria enhancements, increasing its overall lending threshold from £2.5m to £5m and removing the cap on the number of portfolio properties it will lend on.

It is also increasing the maximum loan for individual properties from £2m to £3m and accepting refinance applications within six months of the initial purchase.

In addition, The Mortgage Lender will now accept buy-to-let applications for properties on Anglesey and the Isle of Wight and lend on HMOs that are leasehold flats.

Steve Griffiths, sales director at The Mortgage Lender, said: “The criteria enhancements reflect what our broker partners have told us is important for them and their clients. It is only by having close relationships and being involved in the conversations about borrowers and properties that fall outside normal lending criteria that we are able to respond in this way and change how we operate to better meet the needs of brokers and their clients.

“We will continue to listen to our broker partners and make changes to our criteria and products to help more investors finance their buy-to-let portfolios.”