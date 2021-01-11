FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

The Mortgage Lender expands BDM team

Rozi Jones
|
11th January 2021
"I’m available for virtual meetings, on the phone and email, and to help brokers if they have a case they’re struggling with or want to find out more about how The Mortgage Lender can help their clients."

The Mortgage Lender has appointed Helen Linnen as a business development manager for South Wales and the South West.

Helen has more than 25 years’ experience in financial services which has included positions with Halifax, Uinsure, Castle Trust and LV.

Helen said: “The Mortgage Lender has a great reputation, not only for its real life lending approach but also culturally as a great place to work.

“I’ve spent more time working in financial services than I perhaps care to admit. I especially enjoy working in mortgages, so it’s great to be back in the market and working with such a forward-thinking team.

“Usually, I would be out on the road meeting brokers across the South West and Wales - many of whom I’ve worked with for years and consider as friends. But for now, I’m available for virtual meetings, on the phone and email, and to help brokers if they have a case they’re struggling with or want to find out more about how The Mortgage Lender can help their clients.”

David Eaves, head of sales for The Mortgage Lender, added: “We’re delighted to have Helen on board. She’s well known and respected in the region, having worked with many of our partners already in previous roles.

“Despite joining the team during a pandemic, she’s hit the ground running and is eager to help more brokers with cases that need a pragmatic approach.”

